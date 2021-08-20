WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 20

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 20August 20, 2021
One night before invading Las Vegas for the annual SummerSlam spectacular, the Superstars of WWE SmackDown hit the Fox airwaves looking to put an exclamation on the pre-event hype.
John Cena and Roman Reigns exchanged words one last time before their titanic clash for the Universal Championship Saturday night, Edge returned to confront Seth Rollins before they battle for supremacy in Sin City and The Mysterios and Usos jockeyed for position before they compete for the tag team titles.
Who emerged from the broadcast with momentum on their side and what does it mean for their stock entering the summertime spectacular?
Find out now with this recap of the August 20 go-home show.
Lineup
- John Cena and Roman Reigns' final remarks ahead of their SummerSlam clash
- Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso
- Edge returns to SmackDown just 24 hours before his showdown with Seth Rollins
Edge Kicks Off The Show
"You think you know me" sounded over the sound system and Edge made his way to the ring to kick off this week's show, accompanied by another superb video recap of his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins.
Edge recapped the moment, seven years ago, when Rollins had the opportunity to end him with a single stomp. He admitted that Rollins is taking him to a dark place; a place where blood runs black. He vowed to burn Rollins down tomorrow night in Las Vegas.
Grade
B-
Analysis
The promo probably would have had a greater effect had we not heard something similar just a few months earlier prior to WrestleMania. Then, Edge credited Daniel Bryan with making him revert to his rated R ways and made similar claims to what he did here.
The result that night? He lost, humbled by Roman Reigns as he was stacked along with Bryan and pinned in the most definitive finish in event history.
So why should fans be quick to believe that all of the threats and disturbing close-ups of The Rated R Superstar spells doom for Rollins?
If anything, shouldn't The Architect suddenly feel more confident given the last time someone elicited that sort of emotion from Edge, he was beaten in an embarrassing fashion?
Sure, there's probably a fair amount of overthinking in that logic and WWE routinely repeats the same stories, promos and angles. Still, it was so relatively fresh that it really does make one wonder how that made it past the creative team.
With all of that said, Edge is still one of the best promos in the business and he killed it here, even if the material was disappointing.
Rey Mysterio vs. Jey Uso
The long-running feud between The Mysterios and Usos brought us the night’s first in-ring action as Rey battled Jey in singles competition. Dominik accompanied his father while Jimmy seconded his twin brother. A back-and-forth exchange early gave way to Mysterio delivering a springboard moonsault to the floor. During the break, though, Uso gained the upper hand and worked a headlock coming out of the commercial.
Mysterio delivered a hurricanrana off the top rope for a dramatic near-fall, fighting his way back into the contest. Uso cut him off with a side suplex into a neckbreaker for his own two-count. Moments later, during a sunset flip, Dominik tried to cheat on behalf of his father. Referee Charles Robinson sent him to the back and the distraction allowed Jey to level him and deliver the top-rope splash for the win.
Result
Uso defeated Mysterio
Grade
C+
Analysis
We have seen so many of these Mysterio vs. Uso matches that they are beginning to lose their effect. Of course, the in-ring action was solid, as one would expect considering the talent involved. The real takeaway here, though, was what led to the finish.
Dominik has been second-guessing Rey of late and his attempt at an underhanded victory only further suggests there is a split between father and son in the very near future. Whether it is too early for that given the fact that they were just best buddies as tag champions as late as two months ago is a question that will be answered as the story progresses.
Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin
A week after absconding with the Money in the Bank briefcase, Baron Corbin made his way to the ring for a showdown with Kevin Owens.
After several minutes of action, Big E’s music played, bringing a sudden halt to the match. The real Money in the Bank winner stomped to the ring and bowled Corbin over, seemingly retrieving his property. As he turned his back, Corbin sent him into the ring post and took off with the briefcase.
Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair. The EST said she is done playing nice and at SummerSlam against Sasha Banks, she will prove to be the meanEST and nastiEST.
Result
Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin fought to a no contest
Grade
B
Analysis
Slimy Baron Corbin, affectionately named “Bumass Corbin” by Pat McAfee on commentary, escaping with the briefcase after all of that was a great touch and will only add to his pathetic persona. He has been phenomenal of late and this storyline with Big E should only continue that trend.
Furthermore, it gives an otherwise directionless Big E something to do.
The promo from Belair was great and gave her that edge she has desperately needed after months of playing the smiling babyface champion. Her match with Banks should be straight fire, especially if she embraces a more aggressive side.
Shotzi and Nox vs. Natalya and Tamina
Women’s tag team champion Natalya returned to the ring Friday alongside partner Tamina for a Championship Contenders Match against Shotzi and Nox.
Natalya and Shotzi did most of the ring work for their respective teams and after escaping a Sharpshooter attempt, the ballsiest woman in WWE rolled The Queen of Harts up for the upset victory.
Result
Shotzi and Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina
Grade
D
Analysis
There was nothing to this one and that is unfortunate because Shotzi and Nox were on a roll until the feud with Natalya and Tamina came to an abrupt halt due to Nattie’s ankle injury. She was back here but appeared to be less-than 100-percent.
Shotzi outwrestling her for the win was a nice touch and adds further credibility to the idea that her and Nox are the worthy contenders.
Still, the entire ordeal felt like filler, an excuse to highlight the feud without doing much to advance it.