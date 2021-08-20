WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 20

2 of 5

Credit: WWE

"You think you know me" sounded over the sound system and Edge made his way to the ring to kick off this week's show, accompanied by another superb video recap of his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins.

Edge recapped the moment, seven years ago, when Rollins had the opportunity to end him with a single stomp. He admitted that Rollins is taking him to a dark place; a place where blood runs black. He vowed to burn Rollins down tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

Grade

B-

Analysis

The promo probably would have had a greater effect had we not heard something similar just a few months earlier prior to WrestleMania. Then, Edge credited Daniel Bryan with making him revert to his rated R ways and made similar claims to what he did here.

The result that night? He lost, humbled by Roman Reigns as he was stacked along with Bryan and pinned in the most definitive finish in event history.

So why should fans be quick to believe that all of the threats and disturbing close-ups of The Rated R Superstar spells doom for Rollins?

If anything, shouldn't The Architect suddenly feel more confident given the last time someone elicited that sort of emotion from Edge, he was beaten in an embarrassing fashion?

Sure, there's probably a fair amount of overthinking in that logic and WWE routinely repeats the same stories, promos and angles. Still, it was so relatively fresh that it really does make one wonder how that made it past the creative team.

With all of that said, Edge is still one of the best promos in the business and he killed it here, even if the material was disappointing.