Western and Southern Open 2021: Osaka Loss, Tsitsipas Win Top Thursday Results

Naomi Osaka suffered the biggest loss to date at the 2021 Western and Southern Open on Thursday.

The No. 2 seed in the women's singles bracket fell to unseeded player Jill Teichmann during the round-of-16 action in Cincinnati.

The second-ranked man in the competition also experienced some difficulties, but Stefanos Tsitsipas was able to rally for a three-set victory.

The top seeds in each bracket had much easier times on the hard court. Daniil Medvedev and Ashleigh Barty both breezed through their respective matches to reach the quarterfinal round.

Barty, Medvedev and Tsitsipas will all play on Center Court on Friday. The full order of play can be found here.

Thursday Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Lorenzo Sonego, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Guido Pella, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 Andrey Rublev def. Gael Monfils, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5)

No. 12 Felix Auger Aliassime def. No. 5 Matteo Berrettini, 6-4, 6-3

No. 7 Pablo Carreno Busta def. No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3)

No. 8 Casper Ruud def. No. 10 Diego Schwartzman, 6-4, 6-3

Benoit Paire def. John Isner, 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (2-7), 6-1

Tsitsipas faced an early hole against Lorenzo Sonego.

The unseeded Italian hit 15 winners in the opening set and won the first three points in the opening game of the second set.

Then Tsitsipas responded and started to take hold of the momentum in the match. He called his service hold at the beginning of the second set as his "game changer", per ATPTour.com.

"That was a game changer," Tsitsipas said. "After finding my game from that part of the match onwards, things started working pretty well for me. The psychology kind of changed and I was having that fighting spirit and not letting go was very crucial."

The second-seeded Greek earned a crucial service break at the start of the third set as well to avoid an early elimination in Cincinnati.

Tsitsipas will face off with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The 12th-seeded Canadian breezed past Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

They are two of seven seeded men remaining in the men's singles draw. Benoit Paire is the lone unseeded player left.

Paire solved the hard-serving John Isner in the third set of their match to set up a clash with Andrey Rublev.

Medvedev will face Pablo Carreno Busta and Casper Ruud goes head-to-head with Alexander Zverev.

The No. 1 seed has looked like the best player on the men's side through two matches. He won all four of his set by three games or more.

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 14 Victoria Azarenka, 6-0, 6-2

Jill Teichmann def. No. 2 Naomi Osaka, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 5 Karolina Pliskova def. Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 8 Garbine Muguruza, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

No. 10 Belinda Bencic def. Karolina Muchova, 7-5, 2-1 (retired)

No. 11 Petra Kvitova def. Ons Jabeur, 6-1, 6-2

Angelique Kerber def. Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Paula Badosa def. Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Osaka looked fine in her opening set, but she failed to replicate that quality in the second and third sets.

The No. 2 seed hurt herself with too many unforced errors and that led to a defeat at the hands of the 76th-ranked player in the world.

Teichmann admitted after the match that she tried to stick what she does best to take down one of the best players in the world, per WTATennis.com.

"I knew she's a very tough opponent. She's a Grand Slam champion. I'm the underdog, so... my plan was to just play my game," Teichmann said. "I move very good, I change up everything I can - directions, height, everything - and I think she didn't really feel very comfortable about it, and I served very good."

Teichmann is one of three unseeded women that advanced to the final eight, but she has the least decorated resume of that group. Angelique Kerber is a previous Grand Slam champion and Paula Badosa reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Teichmann will take on her fellow Swiss Belinda Bencic in one of the four quarterfinal matches. Bencic won the night's final match after Karolina Muchova retired because of an injury.

Most of the seeded players that advanced to the final eight had relatively easy days on the court. Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova all won in straight sets.

Barty's win was the most impressive of the bunch because it came in a showdown with Victoria Azarenka, who made the U.S. Open final last year.

Barty is one of four major winners left in her side of the draw. She will face 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejickova, while Kerber and Kvitova will go head-to-head.