Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Former First-Round OT Andre Dillard

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A highly-touted first-round draft pick just two years ago, Andre Dillard is down (he's again sidelined by a knee injury) and out (he appears to be on the verge of losing to 2018 seventh-round pick Jordan Mailata in a battle for the Philadelphia Eagles' starting left tackle job).

And now, he may be on the trading block.

At the very least, other teams are inquiring about the 25-year-old Washington State product. That's according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Fansided's Matt Lombardo.

Where might Dillard land? It was impossible not to think about it as the Eagles struggled in their second preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

Let's break it down.

Carolina Panthers

Potential offer: Fourth-round draft pick

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Panthers just dealt 2019 second-rounder Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins, which is why the Dolphins aren't listed here. And while the Panthers' decision to move on from Little could indicate they're satisfied with their tackle situation, a Day 3 draft pick might be worth sacrificing in order to find out if Dillard can put it together in a new setting

Right now, Carolina has four viable options to start opposite pillar right tackle Taylor Moton: Rookie third-round selection Brady Christensen, veteran journeyman Cameron Erving, 2019 sixth-round pick Dennis Daley, and undrafted 27-year-old Trenton Scott. None have ceilings as high as Dillard, who could still become an elite blind-side protector for incoming young quarterback Sam Darnold.

Chicago Bears

Potential offer: QB Nick Foles

The Bears moved on this offseason from 2020 starters Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie at the tackle positions, while rookie second-round pick Teven Jenkins is dealing with a back injury. They did bring in veteran Jason Peters, but the 39-year-old did not look crisp with the Eagles last year.

It might be nice to have some more young talent around Peters, Jenkins and uninspiring potential early-season starters Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons.

As far as Foles goes, the Bears would certainly love to get their highly-paid third-string quarterback off the roster and Philly might be the only team that could bite. Foles' best two seasons came when he made the Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2013 and then when he won Super Bowl MVP with the organization in 2017.

The jury's still out on Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco resembled flaming garbage Thursday night.

Indianapolis Colts

Potential offer: Fourth-round draft pick

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The idea is for veteran acquisition Eric Fisher to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle in Indianapolis, but Fisher is still recovering from an Achilles injury and nobody's getting excited about Sam Tevi, Will Holden or Julie'n Davenport.

Dillard would immediately become a potential early-season starter, and at the very least he'd likely lead the pack when it comes to eventually replacing the 30-year-old Fisher, who might not be sticking around long even if he does get back this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Potential offer: OL Will Richardson, sixth-round draft pick

The Jaguars hit 2017 second-round pick Cam Robinson with the franchise tag this offseason, but Robinson has disappointed and is likely playing for his job this year. The team won't keep him around if he can't protect No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, and it would make a lot of sense to add a talented young alternative like Dillard right now.

At the very least, he could team up with rookie second-round pick Walker little to provide crucial short-term insurance for both Robinson and right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Los Angeles Rams

Potential offer: S Taylor Rapp

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Rams aren't in bad shape at the offensive tackle position right now, but Andrew Whitworth will turn 40 this season and they could slide either Rob Havenstein or Joseph Noteboom inside depending on how interior battles play out.

Regardless, they're going to need a potential long-term replacement for Whitworth (who is retiring after the 2021 campaign), and it makes it harder to find that guy when you never pick in the first round of the draft (they don't have another first-rounder until 2024).

That might also make it tougher for the Rams to part ways with draft capital, but Rapp hasn't panned out as a 2019 second-rounder for Los Angeles and the team has plenty of depth and talent at the safety position compared to Philly. That might trump a middle-round pick in Philly's eyes.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Potential offer: Fourth-round draft pick

This might be unlikely because Pennsylvania's teams haven't made a particularly notable trade this century, but there's little doubt the Steelers could use another potential starter to team up with presumed 2021 starters Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner.

Neither of those guys are proven at the positions they're expected to play this season, and neither came into the league with as much potential as Dillard.

Could they dangle James Washington for a team with receiver problems? The Eagles would probably have to give up more than just Dillard to get Washington, but it's worth considering.

Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL for Bleacher Report since 2012.