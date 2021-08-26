The 9 Most Boneheaded Decisions of the MLB Season

0 of 9

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball postseason is nearly here, and that means we're that much closer to participating in everyone's favorite pastime: eviscerating crucial October decisions that go wrong.

To hold us over, how about we take a closer look at a few boneheaded choices from the regular season?

We picked out nine decisions in particular that are deserving of scrutiny. These involve trades that teams did or didn't make, as well as player usage decisions that have backfired. We also set our sights on a cluster-mess born out of the 2021 draft, along with one all-time misfire on the part of the league office.

To clarify, anything that happened during the 2020-21 offseason was off limits. Matters that have roots in spring training, on the other hand, were fair game.

We'll start with those and then go in no particular order from there.