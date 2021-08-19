2021 NFL Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Clay Matthews, K.J. Wright, More

1 of 3

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

When Matthews last played in 2019, he finished with 8.0 sacks and 28 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference. However, the fact that he didn't play in 2020 could lead some to believe that the social-media push from Rodgers and Co. is a joke or an attempt to grant Matthews a one-day contract to retire as a Packer.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it's not the latter.

"Per a league source, there has been no conversation regarding a one-day, walk-away deal between the Packers and Matthews," Florio wrote.

So, were Rodgers, Bakhtiari and Cobb just having a little bit of fun? According to Rodgers, that was the case. Rodgers gave an explanation to reporters Wednesday:

"Friday night, I was with Dave (Bakhtiari) and his lovely fiancee, Frankie, and the Cobbs. And we had a question about Clay that came up, because Clay just moved from California. So we got Clay on FaceTime. Those conversations turned into a social media post. There hasn't been, I don't think, a big push from any of us to sign him. We didn't even talk ball. We were just BS-ing with him."

So, while Matthews may be a pass-rushing option for some team, there doesn't appear to be a push from within the Packers to get him in Green Bay this season.

Prediction: Matthews remains away from football in 2021.