1 Word to Describe Your MLB Team Right Now, August Edition

Baltimore Orioles: Waiting



Poised for their third 100-loss season in the last four years, the Orioles have shown little indication that they are ready to turn the corner from rebuilding to contending. However, with Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriguez knocking on the door and Cedric Mullins emerging as a star, there finally seems to be an end in sight to years of rebuilding.

Boston Red Sox: Spiraling



The Red Sox had a half-game lead in the AL East standings on July 30, which was the same day that the front office decided to settle for Kyle Schwarber and a pair of middle relievers as the only notable trade deadline additions. That lead had evaporated into a 6.5-game deficit following a three-game sweep at the hands of the rival New York Yankees earlier this week, and a trip to the postseason is no longer a foregone conclusion.

New York Yankees: Reinvigorated



While the Red Sox shied away from big moves at the trade deadline, the Yankees were as aggressive as any team in baseball, adding sluggers Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo and starter Andrew Heaney. The front office's belief that this team could contend has seemingly breathed new life into a group that had underperformed for much of the year. The Yankees have posted the best record in the American League in August.

Tampa Bay Rays: Unconventional



With Charlie Morton and Blake Snell gone and Tyler Glasnow on the injured list, the Rays are without a conventional workhorse starter in their rotation. Ryan Yarbrough is the only pitcher on the staff who has eclipsed 100 innings, and the team's starters rank 28th in the majors in innings pitched. It's all part of their unique approach to building a staff, and they once again rank in the top 10 in the majors in team ERA.

Toronto Blue Jays: Close



The Blue Jays snuck into the expanded postseason field in 2020 with a 32-28 record after three straight losing seasons. They are relevant once again thanks to a dynamic young core headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and an upstart pitching staff led by bargain signing Robbie Ray, but they may still be a year away from bona fide contention.