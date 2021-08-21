Jasson Dominguez and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger

3 of 14

20. RHP Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies (Age: 20)



Abel has four average-or-better pitches and an extremely projectable 6'5", 190-pound frame. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft has more present pitchability than most pitchers his age, and he has more than held his own in his pro debut. He has a 4.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 44.2 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .174 average in full-season ball.

19. RHP Jackson Jobe, Detroit Tigers (Age: 19)



It's not out of the question to think Jobe could wind up being the best pitcher taken in the 2020 draft. With a mid-90s fastball, a plus changeup, and a 70-grade slider that might have been the best breaking pitch in the entire class, he has one of the most advanced arsenals of any prep pitcher in recent memory. Detroit has assembled quite the collection of young arms.

18. OF Luis Matos, San Francisco Giants (Age: 19)



One of the breakout prospects of 2021, Matos is hitting .326/.367/.513 with 27 doubles, 12 home runs and 71 RBI in 83 games at Single-A. Signed for $725,000 in the same 2018 international class that was headlined by fellow Giants prospect Marco Luciano, he has a 60-grade hit tool and budding raw power in a still developing 5'11", 160-pound body.

17. SS Orelvis Martinez, Toronto Blue Jays (Age: 19)



The Blue Jays have a wealth of middle infield talent, and Martinez could wind up being the best of the bunch among their current minor league crop. With a 55-hit/60-power profile, he is hitting .265/.345/.547 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 78 RBI in 84 games between Single-A and High-A. He could grow out of shortstop and shift to third base, but his power will play at a corner spot.

16. RHP Quinn Priester, Pittsburgh Pirates (Age: 20)



Priester has added significant strength to his physique since going No. 18 overall in the 2019 draft as a pop-up prospect in cold-weather Illinois, and his fastball velocity has ticked up as a result. The 6'3", 215-pound right-hander now touches 98 mph with his heater, and he backs it with three above-average offspeed pitches. Pitching at High-A this season, he has a 2.80 ERA in 74 innings with a .219 opponents' batting average.