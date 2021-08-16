Western and Southern Open 2021: Andy Murray's Win Highlights Monday's Action

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The main draw of the Western and Southern Open got off to a delayed start, but once the weather cleared, a handful of top-tier players moved into the second round.

Andy Murray produced the most notable first-round victory in the men's singles bracket, as he took care of Richard Gasquet in two sets under the lights in Ohio.

Diego Schwartzman, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger Aliassime backed up their seeded titles with straight-set victories in Cincinnati.

Over in the women's singles draw, French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova breezed through her opening match. Petra Kvitova and Elise Mertens joined her as seeded players to advance on Monday.

Some of the top seeds in each bracket will take to the court for the first time on Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev and Ashleigh Barty headline Tuesday's slate across Ohio. The full schedule can be found here.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday Scores

Men's Singles

No. 10 Diego Schwartzman def. Dan Evans, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

No. 11 Jannik Sinner def. Federico Delbonis, 6-2, 7-5

No. 12 Felix Auger Aliassime def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3

No. 14 Alex De Minaur def. Filip Krajinovic, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4

Guido Pella def. No. 15 David Goffin, 6-3, 6-3

Fabio Fognini def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Lloyd Harris def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-3, 6-4

Dominik Koepfer def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3

Benoit Paire def. Miomir Kecmanovic, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Albert Ramos Vinolas def. Taylor Fritz, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Andy Murray def. Richard Gasquet, 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov def. Kevin Anderson, 6-2, 6-4

Murray avenged a loss to Gasquet that he suffered two years ago in Cincinnati during the start of his comeback.

The win was just the fifth of the season for the 34-year-old, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

Murray is currently ranked outside the top 100 in the men's world rankings. He was 4-4 with two Grand Slam match victories going into the tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is no longer a favorite to win tournaments, but he is still one of the sentimental favorites with the crowd.

Murray should be the underdog in his second-round match, which will likely come against ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz takes on Alexandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening match.

Murray and Hurkacz reside in the same quarter of the bracket as top seed Daniil Medvedev, who is coming off a victory at the National Bank Open in Canada.

All of the seeded men that won on Monday will have to go through one of the top eight seeds to capture the title in Cincinnati.

Schwartzman was drawn alongside Casper Ruud and Zverev. Toronto finalist Reilly Opelka is also in that part of the bracket.

Sinner and Alex De Minaur would have to get past Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev, respectively, just to get into the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime faces one of the toughest second-round matchups against Karen Khachanov, who is coming off a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini were also drawn into the quarter.

Women's Singles

No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-3, 6-2

No. 11 Petra Kvitova def. Madison Keys, 7-5, 6-4

No. 15 Elise Mertens def. Nadia Podoroska, 6-3, 6-4

Heather Watson def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Jelena Ostapenko def. Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-1

Yulia Putintseva def. Zhang Shuai, 6-2, 6-0

Paula Badosa def. Petra Martic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9)

Jill Teichmann def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-0

The women's singles draw is equally as deep.

Any of the seeded players that won on Monday could make a deep run on the Cincinnati hard courts.

Krejcikova had the easiest opener of that collection of players. She limited Daria Kasatkina to five game victories over two sets.

Kvitova won the must-watch match of the first round over Madison Keys in two sets.

The 31-year-old Kvitova is looking to finish off her season with a strong run on the hard courts in Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. She was eliminated by the second round in each of the season's first three majors.

Kvitova will face some tough challenges in Cincinnati. Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina are the other seeded women in her part of the bracket.

That part of the bracket should have the best second-round matchup of the entire tournament. Svitolina, the No. 4 seed, will take on either Angelique Kerber or Maria Sakkari.

Kerber and Sakkari were the final two players to step on Center Court late on Monday night after rain delays pushed back the schedule by a few hours.