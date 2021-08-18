Buying or Selling 2021 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

0 of 10

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

How many future All-Stars do we have in the 2021 MLB rookie class?

The current tally stands at two after Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers were both selected to this year's Midsummer Classic, but it is certain to grow in the coming years.

Going position-by-position, we took a closer look at some of the most productive rookies of the 2021 season, and based on their current production, underlying metrics and future potential, played "buy or sell" on them being named to an All-Star team in their career.

Since the answer is already a definitive "buy" for Garcia and Rogers, they were not included.

But where did we land on guys like Jonathan India, Wander Franco, Andrew Vaughn, Akil Baddoo, Patrick Wisdom, Casey Mize, Luis Garcia, Michael Kopech, Emmanuel Clase and others?

Let's find out.