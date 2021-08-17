5 NHL Teams That Improved Dramatically in the 2021 Offseason

0 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for the second straight season didn't prevent NHL teams from bolstering their rosters this offseason. Trade activity resumed following the completion of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on July 7. Several major signings took place three weeks later when the free-agent market opened.

Some teams, such as the New Jersey Devils, used free agency to address their need for a top-pairing defenseman. Others, such as the Philadelphia Flyers, shook up their roster with several notable trades.

Activity in the trade and free-agent markets has slowed entering the offseason dog days, so this is a good opportunity to examine the five clubs that dramatically improved. We'll look at their noteworthy moves and their effect on the rosters. Feel free to express your views in the comments.