Fantasy Football 2021: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 1

Tom Canavan/Associated Press

B/R's own Gary Davenport recently participated in a 12-team mock with experts from around the industry. For reference, they used a standard setup of one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a defense, a kicker and a flex in a points-per-reception league.

In the first round, two names stand out as interesting selections, and they wound up in back-to-back spots. First, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went No. 8. Then, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley went No. 9.

That seems early for any tight end, although as Davenport noted it's largely in line with Kelce's average draft position. For Barkley, who's working his way back from a torn ACL, there's a point at which the reward outweighs the risk. This feels like the right sweet spot with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs rounding out the first round behind Barkley.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unsurprisingly paced his position as the No. 7 pick of the second round. The next quarterback wasn't taken until the fifth round, where Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (first in that round), Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (eighth) and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers (10th) all went.

For those on rookie watch, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was the first freshman taken as the fifth pick of the second round. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was the next, going seventh in the fourth round. The first rookie quarterback taken was Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers, who opened the 10th round.