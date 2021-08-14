National Bank Open 2021: Medvedev vs. Opelka Finals Set After Semis Results

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev will go for his third men's singles title of the season on Sunday at the National Bank Open.

The top-seeded player in Toronto cruised into the championship match with a straight-set victory over John Isner.

Medvedev will play American Reilly Opelka in Sunday's final. Opelka upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set thriller.

Opelka advanced to his third-career final on the ATP Tour. He won his previous two title matches in lesser events, one in 2020 and another in 2019.

Men's Semifinal Results

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. John Isner, 6-2, 6-2

Reilly Opelka def. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

Medvedev needed 55 minutes to advance past Isner.

The top-seeded Russian had no issue dealing with the powerful serve of his American opponent.

Medvedev won four of the seven break points he produced and he conceded a single break-point opportunity to Isner over two sets.

Saturday's straight-set victory placed Medvedev into his fifth-career final in a Masters 1000 event. He is 3-1 in those title matches.

Medvedev's lone defeat in a Masters 1000 title tilt came at the 2019 edition of the National Bank Open, when he fell to Rafael Nadal in two sets.

He should be the heavy favorite to get past Opelka on Sunday and that would create plenty of momentum going into the next tournament in Cincinnati and the U.S. Open, where Novak Djokovic should be the player to beat.

Opelka will be viewed as a severe underdog, but he displayed fight in some of his previous four meetings with Medvedev.

The case for the 23-year-old American to contend on Sunday was made stronger by his come-from-behind win over Tsitsipas.

Opelka fell to the No. 3 seed in a first-set tiebreak, but then he rallied back to level the match in a second set tiebreak.

Opelka earned his lone service break of the match in the third set to create enough separation to close out Tsitsipas.

Medvedev has won all three head-to-head meetings with Opelka on outdoor courts. He beat the American in three sets on a trio of occasions. Their last match took place on the clay at Roland Garros. Opelka's lone win over Medvedev came on an indoor hard court in St. Petersburg, Russia last year.

