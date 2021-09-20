Cowboys' Amari Cooper Has Bruised-Ribs Injury; Will Be Reevaluated Wednesday

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper's status for a Week 3 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear as he deals with a rib injury.

"I would probably put it in the classification of bruised," head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday, per David Helman of the team's official website.

Todd Archer of ESPN provided additional details:

McCarthy also said they'll see how Cooper feels Wednesday. Of note, Cooper will have an extra day to try to heal, as the Cowboys and Eagles will not play until Monday in Week 3.

Cooper had three receptions for 24 yards in Dallas' 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That comes after he piled up 13 catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is not the first time this year Cooper has dealt with an injury. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery. The Cowboys activated him on Aug. 13 after he passed a physical.

Durability hasn't been an issue for the four-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career. He has only missed three games in the past six seasons, and he's yet to miss a game since being traded to the Cowboys midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper has been Dallas' No. 1 receiver for the past two years and has recorded at least 1,100 yards since the start of the 2019 campaign.

Wide receiver is one position where the Cowboys are well-positioned to avoid a serious decline without their top star. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup combined for 1,778 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season and would move up a spot on the depth chart should Cooper miss time.