Mets Rumors: Jacob DeGrom '99.9%' Unlikely to Return from Elbow Injury This Year

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The bad luck continues for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, whose 2021 season is reportedly almost certainly over.

Per Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the expectation is the 33-year-old is "99.9 percent" unlikely to pitch again this season.

Ragazzo did note the Mets are "still holding out slight hope" to get their ace back at some point in the next six weeks.

DeGrom was in the midst of one of the most dominant pitching seasons in recent memory through the first three months of the 2021 campaign. He posted a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 40 hits allowed in 92 innings in 15 starts through July 7.

The Mets put him on the 10-day injured list for two weeks in May due to tightness in his right side, but it wasn't a long-term issue.

Things took a turn for the worse prior to the All-Star break, though. DeGrom was held out of the Midsummer Classic and subsequently placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 15 with tightness in his right forearm.

The Mets announced on July 30 that he would be out until at least September after being diagnosed with forearm inflammation. Manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Aug. 13 he would be shut down for at least two more weeks because of ongoing issues with his forearm.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Injuries have been the defining story for the Mets in 2021. DeGrom, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Javier Baez, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi are among the notable names on the roster who have had at least one stint on the IL.

Despite those injury issues, the Mets remain in the thick of the National League East race with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker will continue to lead New York's rotation with deGrom unavailable.