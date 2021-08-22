Cameron Grimes Beats LA Knight, Wins Million Dollar Title at NXT TakeOver 36

Photo credit: WWE.com

Cameron Grimes beat LA Knight at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday to become the new Million Dollar champion.

With the win, Grimes also prevented WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase from having to serve as Knight's butler.

DiBiase threw the Million Dollar Championship to Grimes in the ring in order to distract the ref. That allowed the legend to apply the Million Dollar Dream to Knight on the outside.

He rolled a weakened Knight into the ring, and Grimes hit the Cave-In for the win.

The angle between Grimes, Knight and DiBiase dates months back, and it all started when DiBiase attempted to show up Grimes on multiple occasions after Grimes became rich due to some savvy investments.

While Grimes threw his money around, he was foiled by DiBiase on many occasions, as DiBiase bought a bigger, better and more expensive watch than Grimes, and also outbid Grimes on a house.

Grimes was furious, but his tune changed when DiBiase told him he was looking for someone to carry on the "Million Dollar Man" legacy. It was at that point that Knight entered the fray and began trying to impress DiBiase as well.

With both Grimes and Knight vying for his approval, DiBiase made a match for NXT TakeOver: In Your House between them. DiBiase added a ladder match stipulation and declared that the winner would be the new Million Dollar champion.

Knight won the ladder match and became Million Dollar champion, but he showed no appreciation for the opportunity, as he attacked DiBiase.

He later put the Million Dollar title on the line against Grimes with the stipulation that Grimes would have to become his butler in the event of a loss. Knight retained, and Grimes lived up to his word.

While Grimes continued to fulfill his duties as Knight's butler, DiBiase constantly gave Grimes pep talks and told him he wasn't being himself. That led to the NXT TakeOver 36 match coming together.

Knight initially refused to defend against Grimes again, but he changed his tune when DiBiase agreed to become his butler should Grimes lose.

The stakes were massive for Sunday's match, and with Grimes prevailing, he finally realized his destiny as Million Dollar champion and saved his mentor in the process.

