AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Debut Episode

Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Taz and Excalibur served as the commentators for the debut episode of Rampage. They ran us through the card before Christian came out for his Impact title match against Omega.

Captain Charisma gained the upper hand first and taunted The Cleaner with a middle finger. An irate Omega went after him with elbow shots to the back of the neck. Both men tried and failed to hit their finishers.

Christian countered a superplex with a sunset flip powerbomb when we returned from a commercial break. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander watched from the crowd as the former world champion continued to dominate the current world champion.

Omega nailed a V-Trigger but only kept Christian down for a two-count. They went back and forth with signature moves and counters for quite some time.

The Young Bucks and Don Callis tried to interfere but Christian turned the tables on hit his finisher on top of a steel chair to get the win and take the Impact Championship from Omega.

Grade: A

Analysis

Omega is well regarded for his in-ring ability and Christian is one of the most reliable performers working today, so they had a lot of pressure on them to make this a match worthy of a PPV. Thankfully, they were up to the challenge.

They used a steady pace during the first half of the fight. They worked quickly but it never felt rushed. They gave the right spots time to breathe and knew when to ramp things up again.

The finish was actually somewhat surprising, which is always welcome in a big title bout. Christian holding the Impact title again in 2021 is wild.