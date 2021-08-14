Predicting Every MLB Team's 2022 Opening Day Lineup

0 of 30

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Last offseason, we did a series of articles predicting how each team's Opening Day lineup would look while the free agency and trade markets unfolded and rosters started to take shape.

After one of the busiest trade deadlines in MLB history, we decided to get an early jump on things with some early predictions for how each team's 2022 lineup might look.

That meant shuffling around upcoming free agents and making decisions on player options, so there will be plenty of new faces on teams. The idea here is to provide one potential outcome for how the offseason ahead might play out, and some potential moves to start considering.

Is all of this going to be right? Absolutely not, and there will be plenty of updates to this article in the coming months, but it's a jumping off point for the offseason to come.

One quick note: For now, we're working under the assumption that the universal DH will not take effect in 2022. Should that change, we'll adjust accordingly in future versions of these predictions.

Let's get to it!