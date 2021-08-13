Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Boxing Rankings

0 of 6

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

It's a perpetual boxing argument.

Oh sure, Fighter A is a dynamo in his own weight class, but if he were matched up with the sublime talent or the brutalizing power of Fighter B a division or two higher or lower, he'd be lunchmeat.

Hence, pound-for-pound rankings were created as a means of pitting the skill sets of those fighters as if they were all competing on an equal playing field on the scales.

Dozens of lists exist, though only a few are widely regarded and recognized.

Among them is the one put out and frequently updated by The Ring, compiled by the magazine’s editorial board with the participation of a ratings panel of boxing journalists from around the world.

The B/R combat sports team used the imminent Manny Pacquiao fight week as an excuse to take a look at the top six fighters on the most recent list and apply a Stock Up or Stock Down tag to each.

See what we came up with and drop a comment with a thought or two of your own.