Fantasy Baseball 2021: Sleeper Hitters and Pitchers for MLB Week 19

Edward Pio Roda/Associated Press

Josiah Gray came to the Washington Nationals with plenty of hype because of his status as a top prospect within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Gray was going to fill a role in the Washington rotation after the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner deal, but no one expected to see 10 strikeouts in his second start.

Gray's impressive outing against Atlanta put him on the list of players who can contribute down the stretch run of the fantasy baseball regular season.

Two starts with two earned runs is still a sample size for the pitcher in his new home, but the numbers may be promising enough to add him to the back end of your rotation now.

The same could be said for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who is making a case to be a consistent fantasy producer. Adell will not be the first name off the waiver wire, but his returns since the All-Star break could make you think about adding him as a depth piece.