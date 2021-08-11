Browns Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The most anticipated Browns season since 1999 kicks off with a Week 1 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Fresh off a breakout 2020 campaign in which the team advanced to the divisional round and gave the eventual AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money, the Browns come into the 2021 campaign with an even more talented roster.

A lot of that talent will get a test drive on Saturday night. Fans shouldn't expect to see too much (if any) of Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb or Myles Garrett. But that doesn't mean the game isn't important. There are still plenty of players fighting for depth chart positioning or even a roster spot in camp.

The opportunity to put that camp work on tape against another team is crucial to making the roster or securing a role on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Here are a few names to watch against the Jags.