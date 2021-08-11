Cowboys Players with Most to Prove in Preseason Game vs. Cardinals

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys will have another opportunity to look at their roster against another team when their preseason continues against the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys already got their bonus preseason game out of the way. They played very few starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. This week's game should feature a more traditional appearance from some of the Cowboys' key starters.

Preseason games aren't really about those guys, though. It's about those with something to prove getting an opportunity against another NFL team.

Whether they're locked in a position battle, fighting for a role or working to make the roster, these guys are looking to prove something against the Cardinals Friday night.