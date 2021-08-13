Mets' Javier Baez Placed on IL Because of Back Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced that star infielder Javier Baez has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 12 with back spasms.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

The two-time All-Star exited the team's 3-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 8 after experiencing tightness in his left hip. Manager Luis Rojas downplayed the significance of the injury, telling reporters "the level of concern is not as high as it was when it happened in-game."

Baez hasn't played since then outside one pinch-hit appearance on Aug. 10 against the Washington Nationals.

That Baez got hurt a little more than a week after the Mets acquired him from the Chicago Cubs sums up their roller-coaster season so far.

Baez has struggled in his limited time with New York so far. Through 10 games, he's batting .171 with two home runs, three RBI and a .343 slugging percentage. Prior to arriving, he sported a .775 OPS and 107 OPS+ in 91 appearances with the Cubs.

Losing the veteran shortstop alone doesn't doom the Mets' playoff hopes, but it's another setback they can ill afford to have.

Jonathan Villar figures to handle the duties at short in the interim until Baez returns.