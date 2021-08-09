Trades to Save 2021 NBA Free-Agency Losers

1 of 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Boston Celtics Receive: PG Cole Anthony

Orlando Magic Receive: G/F Romeo Langford, 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Boston spent a pair of draft picks and the majority of its $28.5 million trade exception on Evan Fournier at the 2021 trade deadline only to see him leave for the New York Knicks in free agency five months later.

The Celtics' biggest signing has been backup center Enes Kanter, who will likely bounce between second and third on the depth chart with Al Horford and Robert Williams III already on the roster.

Even if the Celtics somehow land a discounted Dennis Schroder before the season begins, trading for a young floor general like Anthony would help balance out the roster.

Anthony, 21, averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 27.1 minutes as a rookie for the Magic last season, starting 34 of his 47 games. He could step right into the starting job in Boston, sharing the floor with young All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who would help share ball-handling duties.

While Anthony looked like a building block in Orlando, the Magic now have an overflow of point guards. They took Jalen Suggs with the fifth overall pick, and Markelle Fultz is due to return from a torn ACL. Suggs is big enough at 6'4" to play either guard position, but he will be the primary initiator of the offense no matter where he lines up.

The Magic would get the Celtics' first-round pick next season (as long as Boston makes the playoffs) and a 6'4" wing in Langford who better fits their roster.