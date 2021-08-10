Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

8 of 8

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Surprisingly, K.J. Wright hasn't found a landing spot. He's coming off one of his best seasons with 86 tackles, 11 for loss, 10 pass breakups, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Wright finished the 2020 campaign as the only player with 10-plus tackles for loss and 10-plus pass breakups. At 32 years old, he's still an every-down defender and a potential asset in the middle of a defense.

Perhaps Wright's contract expectations exceeded his market value. He didn't want to take a discount to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks, but the club will keep the door open for him.



Best Fit: Las Vegas Raiders

On Thursday, Wright visited the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Silver and Black have a solid linebacker unit that includes Cory Littleton, Nick Morrow, Nick Kwiatkoski and 2020 third-rounder Tanner Muse as the top four players.

However, Littleton is coming off a disappointing 2020 season. Kwiatkoski has lined up with the second unit during training camp. Muse has practiced with the starters in the base alignment, but he didn't play a snap last year because of a toe injury.

Wright played under Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for two seasons (2011 and 2012) with the Seahawks. Schematically, he's a fit in a system that's familiar to him.

If Muse still needs to develop before he can take on a role in the base unit or the coaching staff has concerns about Littleton's ability to bounce back, Wright can fill a void on the second level of the defense.