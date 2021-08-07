UFC 265 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Lewis vs. Gane

0 of 4

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis face a massive opportunity on Saturday night in Houston, Texas, with the interim heavyweight title on the line at UFC 265.

Whether there should be an interim title less than a year after Francis Ngannou won the championship from Stipe Miocic is up for debate. What isn't up for debate is that this is a fun heavyweight matchup, and the stakes being raised just makes it all the more intriguing.

The fight will anchor a card that features some good matchmaking across the board. Each of the main card fights leading up to the main event has tight odds and burning questions associated with it.

Let's take a look at the complete offering and some of those biggest questions that will be answered on Saturday night.