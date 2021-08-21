Charlotte Beats Nikki A.S.H., Ripley; Wins Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair beat Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on Saturday to win the Raw Women's Championship.

Nikki missed with a flying crossbody, the move that helped win her the title in the first place, and landed awkwardly on her knee. Flair sensed an opening and went for the figure-four leglock.

Flair bridged up to increase the pressure on Nikki's weakened knee, and the champion finally tapped out after she was unable to reach the ropes.

With the victory, Flair is now a six-time Raw Women's champion and a 12-time singles champion on WWE's main roster.

The rivalry between Nikki, Charlotte and Rhea has been ongoing for the past couple of months, as Nikki inserted herself into the situation when Flair and Ripley were feuding over the Raw Women's title.

After barely being utilized on television for months, Nikki beat Charlotte and Ripley in a pair of Beat The Clock challenges. Nikki didn't pin or submit either of them, but she won simply by not gotten beaten in the allotted time.

Nikki remained in the background while Flair and Ripley continued to battle it out, and all three of them played a big role in last month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Behind her new "Almost a Superhero" character, Nikki scored what was at that point the biggest win of her career by prevailing in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Meanwhile, Charlotte beat Ripley to become an 11-time singles champion on the main roster.

The next night on Raw, Flair and Ripley battled it out in a rematch, which Ripley won by disqualification. Rhea then took her frustrations out on The Queen after the match.

It was at that point that Nikki sprung into action, running down to the ring with her Money in the Bank briefcase in tow and officially cashing in the contract.

Nikki then beat Charlotte to win her first singles title of any kind in WWE, setting off a huge celebration in front of the WWE Universe.

Charlotte wasn't pleased with the way things went down, leading to a non-title rematch the following week on Raw, which Flair won. Nikki managed to get momentum back on her side the next week, though, when she defeated Charlotte in a No Holds Barred match.

Ripley was also building herself up for the title match at that time, scoring a big victory over Nia Jax on Raw to ensure she remained a threat.

At SummerSlam, Nikki faced challenges from two of WWE's top female Superstars, and it proved too much for her to overcome, as Charlotte prevailed and once again established herself as the woman to beat in WWE.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).