Predicting How AEW Rampage Will Be Different from Dynamite

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Next Friday, Aug. 13, All Elite Wrestling will introduce its second network television show, Rampage. The series premiere of the company's new show will air on TNT at 10 p.m. EST.

AEW's flagship show, Dynamite, is doing well, generating over a million viewers for the last four weeks in a row. Still, it isn't hard to see how another weekly show could help the company as it heads into its third year. The growing roster could use a space where unestablished stars can get more screen time and develop a following.

In that regard, an extra hour of programming would be beneficial, and it was a good choice to shoot for another time slot as opposed to making Dynamite three hours long. One of the show's strengths is that it's often jam-packed but surprisingly concise.

It's always better to avoid overstaying your welcome and instead manage to leave fans wanting more. AEW has mastered that presentation on Wednesday, albeit with some quirks it still needs to iron out. So, how can it bring that same energy to Friday nights following WWE SmackDown?

Well, the relative newcomers could tease the most highly anticipated return to professional wrestling in the last decade on its second episode. That's quite a draw, right? Nevertheless, at this point, we don't know that much about Rampage.

AEW has announced that Mark Henry will be a part of the commentary team. Here are some more ways that the new secondary series could differentiate itself from Dynamite.