MLB Prospects You Need to Know Who Will Impact Pennant Races

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, but contenders aren't finished adding reinforcements.

While the August waiver trade period is no more, teams can still upgrade their MLB squads by promoting young talent to the big leagues. A handful of high-profile prospects are knocking on the door for contending teams.

Hard-throwing right-hander Shane Baz and slugging first baseman Triston Casas are suiting up as teammates for Team USA in the Olympics. Could they soon face off in the heat of the pennant race for AL East rivals?

We've highlighted seven prospects capable of making an impact on contending teams down the stretch.