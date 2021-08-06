Power Ranking Every NHL Team's 3-Year Window

0 of 6

Three years is a long time. Don't believe it? Here's a test.

Think back about what the sports world—and the world in general, for that matter—looked like on Aug. 6, 2018.

Tom Brady was still a Patriot. Patrick Mahomes was still a prospect.

COVID-19 was still, well, not a thing.

The point: A lot can happen—and change—in three years.

In NHL terms, that means each of the league's 32 fanbases should have some measure of optimism.

But some, naturally, ought to have more than others.

Exactly how much depends on the talent on the roster, the talent in the pipeline, the team's relationship with the salary cap and the myriad intangibles that can make or break an organization.

The B/R hockey writing types took a look at those factors and came up with a simple query: How likely is it that each team will win a championship by Aug. 6, 2024? The better the chances, the higher the ranking.

