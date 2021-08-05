Madden 22: Release Date and Breaking Down Star Player Ratings

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Another edition of the Madden NFL franchise is coming soon. But even though the initial release date isn't until August 17, the debates over ratings are already underway.

EA Sports has already released the ratings for every player in this year's game. Those have become a popular topic of conversation in recent years, as even NFL players give their opinions on them (often wanting them to be higher).

There are a lot of players in the NFL, and Madden features plenty of attributes, so it can be difficult to get everything perfect. But there will be adjustments made throughout the season based on how players perform during the 2021 campaign.

With another installment of Madden set to drop, here's a look at some of the noteworthy ratings in the upcoming edition of the game.