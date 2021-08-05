Fresh NBA Trade Ideas for Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Josh Hart from Latest News

1 of 3

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Josh Hart (via sign-and-trade)

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: SF Cedi Osman, 2023 second-round pick

Outside of signing starting center Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, the Cavs have stayed quiet in free agency.

For a team now stocked at guard (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Ricky Rubio) and in the frontcourt (Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Larry Nance Jr.), Cleveland needs some wings to help balance out the roster.

As Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports, the Cavs have had discussions with the Pelicans about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent Josh Hart.

At 6'5", Hart can play both small forward and shooting guard, is an excellent rebounder, solid defender and a passable three-point shooter (34.8 percent for his career). Hart is also close with Nance from their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Pelicans are hesitant to give Hart a new deal, they could look to cut salary and simply seek a draft pick in return. Hart would need to sign at least a three-year deal for a sign-and-trade to be executed, and should get between $8 million and $12 million annually.

Should New Orleans want a player back to replace him, Osman makes roughly the same amount ($8.1 million in 2021-22), is also 26 and can play multiple positions.

Cavs general manager Koby Altman worked for David Griffin in Cleveland, so the two front offices should be able to work something out.