Fresh NBA Trade Ideas for Pascal Siakam, Ben Simmons, Josh Hart from Latest News
As NBA players continue to find new homes this offseason via free agency, the trade market has also been buzzing with activity.
Be it Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat, DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls or now Spencer Dinwiddie to the Washington Wizards (OK, so that one's technically part of the Westbrook trade), we've already seen plenty of big names swapped across the league.
So, who's next?
Based on the latest reports, the following three trades could soon come to fruition.
Cavs Land Josh Hart in Sign-and-Trade
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: G/F Josh Hart (via sign-and-trade)
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: SF Cedi Osman, 2023 second-round pick
Outside of signing starting center Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, the Cavs have stayed quiet in free agency.
For a team now stocked at guard (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Ricky Rubio) and in the frontcourt (Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Larry Nance Jr.), Cleveland needs some wings to help balance out the roster.
As Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports, the Cavs have had discussions with the Pelicans about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent Josh Hart.
At 6'5", Hart can play both small forward and shooting guard, is an excellent rebounder, solid defender and a passable three-point shooter (34.8 percent for his career). Hart is also close with Nance from their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers.
If the Pelicans are hesitant to give Hart a new deal, they could look to cut salary and simply seek a draft pick in return. Hart would need to sign at least a three-year deal for a sign-and-trade to be executed, and should get between $8 million and $12 million annually.
Should New Orleans want a player back to replace him, Osman makes roughly the same amount ($8.1 million in 2021-22), is also 26 and can play multiple positions.
Cavs general manager Koby Altman worked for David Griffin in Cleveland, so the two front offices should be able to work something out.
Pascal Siakam Joins the Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III, SG Buddy Hield, 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
After selecting Florida State forward Scottie Barnes over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 4 overall pick, the Raptors seemingly increased the chance of trading All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick (via the Deuce and Mo podcast), the Kings "definitely have interest" in Siakam.
The 27-year-old forward averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 45.5 percent overall last season. He was an All-Star starter in 2020 while also making the All-NBA second team.
Sacramento should be looking for a replacement for Bagley, who will hit free agency next year and has struggled with injuries and trade requests seemingly ever since he put on a purple jersey.
Getting Siakam in a lineup with De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and newly-re-signed Richaun Holmes would give the Kings some real bite, especially with rookie Davion Mitchell now joining the backcourt.
Toronto gets a year to try and squeeze some remaining potential out of Bagley, 22, who's averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting in 118 career games. Hield (16.6 points on 39.1 percent from three) is a big shooting guard who keeps the floor spread for everyone and can play next to Fred VanVleet. A first-round pick next year (top-10 protected) helps the Raptors say yes.
Warriors Win Ben Simmons Sweepstakes (with Pacers Help)
Golden State Warriors Receive: G/F Ben Simmons, G/F Justin Holiday
Indiana Pacers Receive: C James Wiseman, SF Andrew Wiggins, SG Moses Moody
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Malcolm Brogdon, F Jonathan Kuminga, F T.J. Warren, 2026 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors), 2028 first-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
Signing Andre Drummond only threw more gas on the Ben Simmons trade fire, a move that seems destined to happen at some point.
One former (and future) Western Conference power still appears to be interested and has a number of attractive trade assets to give up for the All-Star guard/forward.
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, the, "Warriors and 76ers have re-engaged on a Ben Simmons deal," noting that "Philly is extremely motivated to get this deal done."
With the Sixers unable to find a suitable trade partner for Simmons thus far, it may be time to expand their search to a three-team deal.
Philly won't want a package of rookies and second-year players back from Golden State while it chases a title of its own, so bringing Indiana in helps facilitate the deal. Brogdon becomes the new starting point guard after averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and shooting 38.8 percent from three last season.
Warren gives Philly another scoring punch as the team's new starting small forward (19.8 points on 40.3 percent from three in 2019-20 before missing all but four games last season following foot surgery). Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, has incredible upside.
The Sixers also get unprotected picks from Golden State in 2026 and 2028, ones they can use for trade bait at a later date if they wish.
Indiana swaps some veteran talent for younger bodies, getting Wiggins coming off a career year and two potential franchise building blocks with Wiseman and Moody. Having Wiseman also allows the Pacers to trade Myles Turner if they wish.
The Warriors get their guy in Simmons, someone who can start at point guard and set up Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson or model his game after new teammate Draymond Green as a frontcourt defensive menace. Holiday helps as a multi-positional two-way player off the bench.
This trade couldn't take place immediately, as Kuminga can't be dealt until Sept. 2 (30 days after signing his rookie deal). All sides could agree, however, and get Moody signed as quickly as possible so players could be moved before training camp begins.