Fantasy Football 2021: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game

2 of 3

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

At some point during your fantasy football draft, likely around the third round or so, there could be two Cowboys wide receivers near the top of available players: Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. And it could be a tough decision regarding which one you want to take.

Cooper has finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six NFL seasons. He even exceeded that mark last year, despite Dallas losing quarterback Dak Prescott to an ankle injury in Week 5. He should be a reliable fantasy option again in 2021.

But it's possible he won't have the largest output among Cowboys receivers, because Lamb is likely to be on the rise. After a solid rookie campaign in 2020, the 22-year-old is putting on a show early in training camp.

"CeeDee continues to make play after play, catch after catch, that are jaw-dropping," Prescott said, per Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News. "Looks like another 88, I guess, that wore that number."

Comparisons to the likes of Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson and Dez Bryant may seem premature, but Lamb could have a breakout season. So he's definitely a receiver to target in fantasy, perhaps even if Cooper is still on the board.

Another storyline to monitor in Dallas is whether running back Ezekiel Elliott can have a bounce-back year. He may still be getting taken in the first round of fantasy drafts, but he's going to have to prove he can put up better numbers than he did in 2020, when he rushed for a career-low 979 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

The Ohio State product is still only 26, and with Prescott back, it should make the whole offense better. But there is a risk factor with taking Elliott in fantasy. But it's not enough to avoid him, considering the high ceiling he has shown in the past as a premier fantasy player.

It may still be wise to draft second-string running back Tony Pollard in case, but it's likely Elliott is going to return to putting up big numbers, cutting into Pollard's workload and making it so there's only one Dallas running back worthy of starting consideration each week.

As for Prescott, he should be among the top fantasy quarterbacks, behind only the fantasy elite such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray in drafts.

If Prescott stays healthy, he'll live up to those expectations, because he was putting up huge numbers in 2020 before his season was cut short.