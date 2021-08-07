NFL Rookies Who Are Blowing Up Training Camps

0 of 7

Rookies had an introduction to the NFL with walkthroughs and workouts in shorts and T-shirts. Now, they can show their true potential in full-padded practices at training camp.

As the intensity ramps up, so does the in-house competition among teammates. We'll soon have an idea who's ready to take the field for the preseason and regular season.

While some rookies physically look the part of a pro, they have to dive into the playbook and put it all together to execute in simulated game scenarios on the practice field.

Over the past week, some notable rookies have earned praise for their impressive performances. Let's take a look at seven first-year players who have turned heads at training camp and where they may fit in the team's 2021 season plans.