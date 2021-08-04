Report: Jalen Green Signs Rookie Rockets Contract; Will Make $9M in 2021-22

Melanie Fidler/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green agreed to the terms of his rookie contract, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

The rookie pay scale for the second overall pick starts at $7.5 million in the first year, $7.9 million in the second year and $8.2 million for the third-year option. The team then has the opportunity to exercise a fourth-year option on the player's contract at a 26.2 percent increase of his third-year salary.

The collective bargaining agreement allows teams to offer up to 120 percent of the allotted amount. Feigen reported Green will collect $9 million in his first year, the maximum allowable.

Green earned $500,000 last season playing with the NBA G League Ignite team. The first player to sign with the Ignite, Green will now have an opportunity to show how effective the developmental team is at preparing prospects for the NBA.

The Fresno, California, native averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 15 regular-season contests last year. He posted 30 points in a playoff game with seven assists and five boards.

Houston continues to rebuild after moving on from the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Green now becomes central to that effort alongside Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate. As the Rockets continue Green's development, he's already signed his second professional contract in as many years.