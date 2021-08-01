Updated Post-Deadline 2021 MLB Postseason Predictions

0 of 8

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Start your engines: The race to the MLB playoffs begins now.

Now that Friday's trade deadline has passed we have a clearer picture of what the playoff picture might look like. The next two months will be exciting for some teams, while others will just be playing out the string.

The Los Angeles Dodgers still look like the front-runners after making the splashiest deadline deal for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, but the team will still have to come out on top against the other two powers in the National League West, the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

The Washington Nationals blew up their team and decided to rebuild, leaving the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves to battle it out for the NL East crown.

In the American League, no one can quite figure out what the Seattle Mariners are doing, but the New York Yankees aren't giving up without a fight. And yet again, we should have a Mike Trout-less postseason. And for that matter, a Shohei Ohtani-less postseason as well. We all lose when the Los Angeles Angels and two of baseball's most exciting stars aren't playing in October.

We can safely project the teams that will miss the postseason, while some teams that haven't seemingly secured spots are in the mix for wild-card berths. But what are the chances that some of these teams will make the playoffs? Here's a look at which teams are in, which teams are out and which teams still have a chance, according to FanGraphs' playoff odds calculator.