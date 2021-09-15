Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Play vs. Texans Amid Knee Injury Rehab

David Dermer/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that wideout Odell Beckham Jr. will miss the team's Week 2 matchup vs. the Houston Texans as he continues to rehabilitate his knee.

Beckham also missed the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beckham has struggled to stay on the field since the start of the 2017 season. The three-time Pro Bowler missed a total of 25 games because of injuries from 2017-20, including Cleveland's final nine games last season because of a torn ACL.

Cleveland's offense did hit its stride down the stretch in 2020 without Beckham. Baker Mayfield threw for 2,171 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception over the final nine games, and the Browns went 6-3 during that stretch to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2002.

Expectations are high in Cleveland after the Browns reached the AFC divisional round last season.

Beckham's injury woes have hindered his ability to make a significant impact recently, but he can still be an impact playmaker at his best. The three-time Pro Bowler had 154 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in Cleveland's 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 last year.

Cleveland does have quality depth at wide receiver to get by without Beckham for the time being. Jarvis Landry is Mayfield's safety net, while Rashard Higgins (16.2 yards per reception) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (21.7 yards per reception) were big-play threats. Anthony Schwartz also caught three passes for 69 yards against the Chiefs in Week 1.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The strength of the Browns offense is the running game, led by Nick Chubb. As long as that remains intact, the Mayfield-led passing attack doesn't need to carry a huge burden as the team chases a playoff berth this season.