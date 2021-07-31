MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports Following 2021 Deadline

1 of 3

Trevor Story will be a free agent after this season and is having the worst offensive campaign (.741 OPS) of his career. Perhaps it isn't a surprise, then, that the Rockies didn't trade him before the deadline.

Story has not shown any signs of wanting to re-sign with Colorado in the offseason. Yet Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said the team preferred to make the qualifying offer to him and possibly receive a compensation pick this winter rather than indulge one of Story's trade suitors.

"With what we were offered, we thought the [competitive balance] pick was better suited for us and we could have Trevor on our team for another two months," Schmidt said, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "If [any deals] were close, we probably would’ve got to the finish line."

Saunders reported the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, among others, all had conversations for Story. However, he added many clubs felt the Rockies were never serious about trading the star shortstop.

The Rockies definitely weren't about to trade Gray. Although the right-hander will be a free agent after the season, Saunders reported Colorado has begun preliminary contract talks with the 29-year-old.

Keeping Gray is a rather puzzling choice. He would have been one of the better pitching assets available, and the Rockies are nowhere close to being a contending team again.

In any event, Colorado's front office has made some head-scratching decisions dating back to the Nolan Arenado trade.