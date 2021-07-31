Olympic Women's Tennis 2021: Time, Schedule for Bencic vs. Vondrousova

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

There has never been a woman tennis player from either Switzerland or the Czech Republic to win a gold medal at the Olympics. That will change for one of those countries on Saturday.

No. 9-seeded Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) will face unseeded Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) in the gold medal match of the women's singles tournament at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. Neither has previously won a Grand Slam title, so this has the potential to be the biggest match of both their careers to this point.

It isn't a final matchup that many predicted, but the favorites were knocked off earlier in the tournament. Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty (Australia) was upset in the first round, while No. 2-seeded Naomi Osaka (Japan) lost to Vondrousova in the third round.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's gold medal match.

Women's Singles Final Information

Date: Saturday, July 31

Time: Tennis coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET (match likely to begin around approximately 5-6 a.m. ET)

TV: Olympic Channel

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Preview

Vondrousova has the potential to make history for her nation on Saturday. The Czech Republic hasn't had a ton of success in Olympic tennis over the years. It's taken home three silver medals and four bronzes, but there's never been a player from the country to win gold.

But Vondrousova has a strong chance of becoming the first to do so. She may be facing a player who is ranked higher than her in Bencic, but Vondrousova has a ton of momentum, as well as past success against Bencic in the previous meeting between the two.

Four months ago, Vondrousova won a three-set match against Bencic in the third round of the Miami Open. The 22-year-old dropped the first set, then bounced back for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Considering all three sets were competitive, Vondrousova and Bencic may play another close match this time.

Vondrousova hasn't played many competitive matches in Tokyo, though, as she's dropped only one set over her five victories since arriving at the Olympics. And that was the second set of her opening-round win over No. 16-seeded Kiki Bertens.

Since then, Vondrousova has defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu, Osaka, Paula Badosa and No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina, all in straight sets. The victory over Svitolina was especially impressive, with Vondrousova cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 semifinal win.

After that victory, Vondrousova expressed her joy that she'll be leaving Tokyo with either a gold or silver medal, the latter of which will go to the loser of Saturday's final.

"I was thinking that [to win] two or three matches would have been great, and then I beat Naomi so then I thought that I was playing well and that maybe I could even do better," Vondrousova said, per the WTA Tour. "I'm now just happy to be in the final. It's an amazing feeling."

Bencic expressed a similar sentiment after her semifinal win over No. 15-seeded Elena Rybakina.

"To have a medal, it's something I dreamed of, and I didn't think it would become reality," Bencic said, per the WTA Tour. "I'm beyond relieved and happy."

While both are thrilled about reaching the Olympic podium, only one will stand on the top spot and receive the highest honor of winning a gold medal. And it should be an exciting bout to determine who that will be.