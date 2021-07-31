UFC on ESPN 28: Hall vs. Strickland Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Surging middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland headline a UFC on ESPN card that is light on established names but has plenty of prospects looking to prove something.

The main event is a bout that was moved from its original date at UFC 265. It would have served as an ancillary attraction on that card but takes top billing here.

Strickland has been on a tear since returning from a motorcycle accident that kept him out of the cage for two years. He has reeled off three straight wins and appears to have found a home at middleweight.

Across the cage from him, Hall is on the best run of his lengthy UFC career. He has disposed of aged versions of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman during his four-fight winning streak.

Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and previews of the biggest fights on the card.