Fantasy Baseball Winners and Losers Following 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball trade deadline was one of the most active in recent memory as the contending teams loaded up on talent for the playoff push.

The Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs were the biggest sellers. Juan Soto was the only star from the two teams to remain on one of those rosters.

Soto is stuck in the Washington lineup with little help until the Nationals figure out how to approach their future. The lack of protection around the star outfielder dropped his fantasy baseball a bit for August and September.

Liam Hendriks also saw his fantasy value potentially drop on Friday, but that was for a good reason, as the Chicago White Sox acquired Craig Kimbrel as part of the Chicago Cubs' fire sale.

While the big-name trades of Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kris Bryant and others stole the spotlight, a few deals that flew under the radar could have a significant impact on how some teams approach their respective pennant races, which in turn affects their fantasy baseball values.