Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 17

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins backstop Mitch Garver was having one of the finest offensive seasons in baseball until he went on the injured list after undergoing groin surgery at the start of June.

No matter, the 30-year-old has picked right back up where he left off.

Garver went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and two RBI in his first game off the IL on July 19. He took another seat on the bench for a stretch but was 3-for-7 with a homer and two doubles in his last two contests.

Many might be thinking, "Didn't Garver just suffer another injury?" Well, he was hit on the hand in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, but X-rays showed there was no structural damage.

While the recent durability issues might force fantasy managers to steer clear of Garver, he's still one of the best offensive catchers in baseball when healthy.

He has a .926 OPS and 155 OPS+ and is also available in close to 65 percent of all ESPN leagues. Managers would be wise to pick him up, especially because strong offensive catchers come at a premium.