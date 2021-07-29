X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 6 Early Events

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2021

    Gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States displays her medal for the artistic gymnastics women's all-around at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    After the early action on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States is sitting in silver-medal position when it comes to gold medals. China and Japan are tied for the most gold medals, with 15, and the U.S. is right on their heels, with 14. 

    Team USA, however, has hauled in the most medals overall so far, with 38. That's seven more than China, which has 31 overall. 

    But Team USA got a boost in the gold-medal department on Day 6, with triumphant finishes by Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100-meter freestyle and by Sunisa Lee in the women's gymnastics all-around.

    It was Dressel's second gold medal of these Games, after helping lead the U.S. to a win in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

    With Simone Biles pulling out of the event, it opened the door for Lee to earn her first Olympic gold medal, and second overall following the Americans' second-place finish in the team final. 

    There were plenty of other compelling storylines in the early events of Day 6, so let's take a look at the medal winners in the other events and then dive deeper into Dressel's and Lee's big moments. 

    Note that the Russian team is not able to compete under its national name due to sanctions resulting from its extensive doping program, so it is competing under Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). 

         

    Day 6 Medal Winners

    Artistic Gymnastics - Women's All Around Final

    Gold: Sunisa Lee, United States

    Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

    Bronze: Angelina Melnikova

         

    Canoe Slalom - Women's Canoe Final

    Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia

    Silver: Mallory Franklin, Great Britain

    Bronze: Andrea Herzog, Germany 

         

    Rowing - Men's Pair Final A

    Gold: Croatia

    Silver: Romania

    Bronze: Denmark 

         

    Rowing - Women's Pair Final A

    Gold: New Zealand

    Silver: ROC

    Bronze: Canada

         

    Rowing - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A

    Gold: Ireland

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Italy

         

    Rowing - Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A

    Gold: Italy

    Silver: France

    Bronze: Netherlands

         

    Shooting - Trap Women's Final

    Gold: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, Slovakia

    Silver: Kayle Browning, United States

    Bronze: Alessandra Perilli, San Marino

         

    Shooting - Trap Men's Final

    Gold: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic

    Silver: David Kostelecky, Czech Republic

    Bronze: Matthew John Coward Holley, Great Britain

         

    Swimming - Men's 800-Meter Freestyle Final

    Gold: Robert Finke, United States

    Silver: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy  

    Bronze: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine

         

    Swimming - Men's 200-Meter Breaststroke Final

    Gold: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia

    Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands

    Bronze: Matti Mattsson, Finland

         

    Swimming - Women's 200-Meter Butterfly Final

    Gold: Yufei Zhang, China

    Silver: Regan Smith, United States

    Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States

         

    Swimming - Men's 100-Meter Freestyle Final

    Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States 

    Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia 

    Bronze: Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC

         

    Swimming - Women's 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final

    Gold: China

    Silver: United States

    Bronze: Australia 

         

    Caeleb Dressel's Emotional Moment

    It's almost unimaginable how difficult this past year and a half has been for the athletes who are competing in this year's Games, but there have been moments of clarity and understanding. Caeleb Dressel's emotional moment after his first ever individual win in the 100-meter freestyle was such a moment. 

    Dressel's family wasn't able to be with him in Tokyo this year, but NBC had a camera embedded with his family, leading to a heartwarming video of them cheering him on...and a heartwrenching snippet of his reaction after speaking to them. 

    GOOSEBUMPS. Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family's reaction is EVERYTHING.

    The emotions of gold for @TeamUSA's Caeleb Dressel. He reached the dream.

    Narrowly beating out Australia's Kyle Chalmers, Dressel actually set a new Olympic record with his time of 47.02 seconds.

    Dressel, 24, still has the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and relays to come. Dressel also holds the world record in the 100 meter butterfly, and he could one-up himself in Tokyo on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

         

    Sunisa Lee Makes History

    It hasn't been an easy week for the Team USA gymnasts, who have been supporting Simone Biles in her decision to pull out of the team final and then the all-around final while dealing with opinions pouring in from every corner of social media. 

    But silver-medal favorite Sunisa Lee was able to take the baton from Biles in the all-around and emerge victorious, earning her first-ever Olympic gold medal. She the fifth consecutive American woman to win the event following Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Biles.

    Lee finished with a score of 57.433, which was just 0.135 ahead of second-place finisher Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. 

    Lee's story has been about more than triumph on the mat. As she was preparing for the national championships in 2019, her father, John, suffered a fall off a ladder and was partially paralyzed. Lee ultimately decided to compete and clinched her spot in Tokyo.

    Lee also became the first Hmong American to make the Olympics...and now, the first to medal. 

