Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 6 Early Events

After the early action on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States is sitting in silver-medal position when it comes to gold medals. China and Japan are tied for the most gold medals, with 15, and the U.S. is right on their heels, with 14.

Team USA, however, has hauled in the most medals overall so far, with 38. That's seven more than China, which has 31 overall.

But Team USA got a boost in the gold-medal department on Day 6, with triumphant finishes by Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100-meter freestyle and by Sunisa Lee in the women's gymnastics all-around.

It was Dressel's second gold medal of these Games, after helping lead the U.S. to a win in the 4x100 freestyle relay.

With Simone Biles pulling out of the event, it opened the door for Lee to earn her first Olympic gold medal, and second overall following the Americans' second-place finish in the team final.

There were plenty of other compelling storylines in the early events of Day 6, so let's take a look at the medal winners in the other events and then dive deeper into Dressel's and Lee's big moments.

Note that the Russian team is not able to compete under its national name due to sanctions resulting from its extensive doping program, so it is competing under Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Day 6 Medal Winners

Artistic Gymnastics - Women's All Around Final

Gold: Sunisa Lee, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Angelina Melnikova

Canoe Slalom - Women's Canoe Final

Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia

Silver: Mallory Franklin, Great Britain

Bronze: Andrea Herzog, Germany

Rowing - Men's Pair Final A

Gold: Croatia

Silver: Romania

Bronze: Denmark

Rowing - Women's Pair Final A

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: ROC

Bronze: Canada

Rowing - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A

Gold: Ireland

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Italy

Rowing - Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final A

Gold: Italy

Silver: France

Bronze: Netherlands

Shooting - Trap Women's Final

Gold: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, Slovakia

Silver: Kayle Browning, United States

Bronze: Alessandra Perilli, San Marino

Shooting - Trap Men's Final

Gold: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic

Silver: David Kostelecky, Czech Republic

Bronze: Matthew John Coward Holley, Great Britain

Swimming - Men's 800-Meter Freestyle Final

Gold: Robert Finke, United States

Silver: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

Bronze: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine

Swimming - Men's 200-Meter Breaststroke Final

Gold: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia

Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands

Bronze: Matti Mattsson, Finland

Swimming - Women's 200-Meter Butterfly Final

Gold: Yufei Zhang, China

Silver: Regan Smith, United States

Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States

Swimming - Men's 100-Meter Freestyle Final

Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States

Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia

Bronze: Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC

Swimming - Women's 4x200-Meter Freestyle Relay Final

Gold: China

Silver: United States

Bronze: Australia

Caeleb Dressel's Emotional Moment

It's almost unimaginable how difficult this past year and a half has been for the athletes who are competing in this year's Games, but there have been moments of clarity and understanding. Caeleb Dressel's emotional moment after his first ever individual win in the 100-meter freestyle was such a moment.

Dressel's family wasn't able to be with him in Tokyo this year, but NBC had a camera embedded with his family, leading to a heartwarming video of them cheering him on...and a heartwrenching snippet of his reaction after speaking to them.

Narrowly beating out Australia's Kyle Chalmers, Dressel actually set a new Olympic record with his time of 47.02 seconds.

Dressel, 24, still has the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and relays to come. Dressel also holds the world record in the 100 meter butterfly, and he could one-up himself in Tokyo on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sunisa Lee Makes History

It hasn't been an easy week for the Team USA gymnasts, who have been supporting Simone Biles in her decision to pull out of the team final and then the all-around final while dealing with opinions pouring in from every corner of social media.

But silver-medal favorite Sunisa Lee was able to take the baton from Biles in the all-around and emerge victorious, earning her first-ever Olympic gold medal. She the fifth consecutive American woman to win the event following Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas and Biles.

Lee finished with a score of 57.433, which was just 0.135 ahead of second-place finisher Rebeca Andrade of Brazil.

Lee's story has been about more than triumph on the mat. As she was preparing for the national championships in 2019, her father, John, suffered a fall off a ladder and was partially paralyzed. Lee ultimately decided to compete and clinched her spot in Tokyo.

Lee also became the first Hmong American to make the Olympics...and now, the first to medal.