AEW Fight for the Fallen Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship reign may be facing its greatest threat to date in the form of Hangman Page and a victory Wednesday night in a blockbuster 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match would not only earn the anxious millennial cowboy a shot at The Belt Collector, but also give The Dark Order a chance at the tag titles, currently held by The Young Bucks.

The war between The Elite, Page and Dark Order headlined a special Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite, which also featured the debut of "King of the Deathmatch" Nick Gage as MJF's latest test for Chris Jericho.

Would The Painmaker successfully complete the latest Labour of Jericho or did Gage brutalize him out of MJF's life forever?

That question and more was answered Wednesday night on TNT.