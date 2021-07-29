Dodgers' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The favorites to win the National League West title for a ninth straight season entering the year, the Los Angeles Dodgers instead find themselves locked in a tight three-way race with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

Will that make them more aggressive at this year's trade deadline?

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to put the finishing touches to their rosters for the stretch run, and pitching help tops the list of needs for the Dodgers.

The team's payroll situation will be a factor, as they are already over the highest level of the luxury tax threshold, but that won't stop them from seeking out upgrades.

Ahead we have highlighted two players who should top the team's wishlist while also taking a closer look at their standing as buyers.