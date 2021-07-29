Ranking the Pre-Deadline Trade Chances of 6 MLB Offensive Stars Linked to Rumors

0 of 6

Associated Press

Major League Baseball's trade market seems especially crowded with talented pitchers ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, but let's forget about the Max Scherzers and Craig Kimbrels of the world for a moment.

Because as Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted on Wednesday, there are also plenty of offensive standouts for the taking right now.

Granted, there are now three fewer after Wednesday, in which the Oakland Athletics acquired center fielder Starling Marte, the Milwaukee Brewers landed infielder Eduardo Escobar and, most notable of all, the New York Yankees are finalizing a deal for slugging right fielder Joey Gallo.

All the same, we've assessed the trade likelihood for six other star hitters who've been frequently mentioned in rumors in recent weeks. This involved weighing their value, how many potential buyers they have and any relevant rumors circulating around the proverbial campfire.

Let's count 'em down.