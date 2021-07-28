Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 5 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 5 Early EventsJuly 28, 2021
The United States captured the first of what is hopefully three basketball gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday morning.
The women's 3x3 basketball squad became one of the two first-ever gold medalists in the new basketball discipline with a three-point win over the Russian Olympic Committee. Latvia won the men's competition.
The five-on-five men's and women's basketball teams are still in group-stage play in their respective events. The American men defeated Iran 120-66 early Wednesday morning.
While the United States is used to having many medal winners at a single Olympics, Fiji is not. The Pacific island nation has two gold medals in its Olympic history. Both of them have come from the men's rugby sevens team.
Fiji claimed back-to-back golds in rugby sevens with a victory over New Zealand to conclude the three-day tournament.
After Wednesday morning's events, the United States leads the overall medal table with 31, with Japan owns the most golds with 13. The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics website.
Day 5 Medal Winners
3x3 Basketball
Men's
Gold: Latvia
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Serbia
Women's
Gold: United States
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: China
Cycling
Men's Road Time Trial
Gold: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia
Silver: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands
Bronze: Rohan Dennis, Australia
Women's Road Time Trial
Gold: Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands
Silver: Marlen Reusser, Switzerland
Bronze: Anna van der Breggen, Netherlands
Diving
Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard
Gold: China
Silver: USA
Bronze: Germany
Equestrian
Individual Dressage
Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany
Silver: Isabell Werth, Germany
Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin, Great Britain
Fencing
Men's Team Sabre
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Hungary
Gymnastics
Men's All-Around
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan
Silver: Ruoteng Xiao, China
Bronze: Nikita Nagorny, Russian Olympic Committee
Judo
Men's 90kg
Gold: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia
Silver: Eduard Trippel, Germany
Bronze: Krisztian Toth, Hungary
Bronze: Davlat Bobonov, Ukraine
Women's 70kg
Gold: Chizuru Arai, Japan
Silver: Michaela Polleres, Austria
Bronze: Sanne van Dijke, Netherlands
Bronze: Madia Taimazova, Russian Olympic Commitee
Rowing
Men's Four
Gold: Australia
Silver: Romania
Bronze: Italy
Men's Double Sculls
Gold: France
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: China
Men's Quadruple Sculls
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Australia
Women's Four
Gold: Australia
Silver: Netherlands
Bronze: Ireland
Women's Double Sculls
Gold: Romania
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Netherlands
Women's Quadruple Sculls
Gold: China
Silver: Poland
Bronze: Australia
Men's Rugby Sevens
Gold: Fiji
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Argentina
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly
Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary
Silver: Tomoru Honda, Japan
Bronze: Federico Burdisso, Italy
Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Australia
Women's 1500m Freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Erica Sullivan, United States
Bronze: Sarah Kohler, Germany
Women's 200m Freestyle
Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
Bronze: Penny Oleksiak, Canada
Women's 200m Individual Medley
Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan
Silver: Alex Walsh, United States
Bronze: Kate Douglass, United States
Weightlifting
Men's 73kg
Gold: Zhiyong Shi, China
Silver: Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia, Venezuela
Bronze: Rahmat Abdullah, Indonesia
United States Women Win First 3x3 Basketball Gold
The United States had one opportunity to win a medal in the new 3x3 basketball discipline.
The American women qualified as the favorite to win their tournament, while the men did not make it to Japan.
Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Allisha Gray lived up to the favorite status to bring home gold for the United States in the women's event.
The United States won Wednesday morning's final 18-15 over the Russian Olympic Committee. The game went the full 10 minutes because neither team reached 21 points.
Dolson, Young and Gray all won the NCAA women's basketball tournament in their careers. Dolson won twice with UConn in 2013 and 2014. Gray was a champion with South Carolina in 2017 and Young hoisted the trophy with Notre Dame in 2018. Plum, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, won two Turkish League championships with Fenerbahce.
Gray told USA Today's Tyler Dragon that nothing will top winning the gold medal, except for maybe another first-place finish at the Olympics.
“A gold medal is top tier in my career,” Gray said. “I think the only thing that can top this is winning another gold medal. I don’t think any other accomplishment in my career tops this gold medal. The gold medal sits at the very top.”
The Americans went 6-1 in pool play to earn an automatic berth in the semifinals, where they defeated France to reach the final.
The hope for USA Basketball is this medal is the first of three in Tokyo. The men's basketball team is 1-1 in group play and the women's basketball squad is 1-0 so far.
Fiji Captures Second Ever Olympic Medal
Fiji sits on the opposite end of the medal spectrum as the United States, so when an Olympic medal is earned, a party breaks out on the island.
The men's rugby sevens team won their second consecutive gold medal with a 27-14 victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.
Fiji blew through the competition in Tokyo, as it won six straight games. Five of its six wins and all of its elimination-round triumphs were by double figures.
The victory came at the end of a rough few months off the rugby pitch since Fiji's team was placed in a bio-secure bubble in April to prepare for the Olympics.
Fiji head coach Gareth Baber mentioned to the AP's John Pye what the gold medal means to everyone back home.
“It’s hard to underestimate the effect this has in Fiji,” Baber said. “It’s something that’s obviously closely linked to national identity. Succeeding as a small nation against the odds, against bigger brothers, it’s particularly good for Fiji.”
Prior to the introduction of rugby sevens in the Olympics, Fiji had not won any medals. The Fijian men won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and held on to their crown for at least another three years with their victory over New Zealand.