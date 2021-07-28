Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 5 Early Events

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The United States captured the first of what is hopefully three basketball gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday morning.

The women's 3x3 basketball squad became one of the two first-ever gold medalists in the new basketball discipline with a three-point win over the Russian Olympic Committee. Latvia won the men's competition.

The five-on-five men's and women's basketball teams are still in group-stage play in their respective events. The American men defeated Iran 120-66 early Wednesday morning.

While the United States is used to having many medal winners at a single Olympics, Fiji is not. The Pacific island nation has two gold medals in its Olympic history. Both of them have come from the men's rugby sevens team.

Fiji claimed back-to-back golds in rugby sevens with a victory over New Zealand to conclude the three-day tournament.

After Wednesday morning's events, the United States leads the overall medal table with 31, with Japan owns the most golds with 13. The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics website.

Day 5 Medal Winners

3x3 Basketball

Men's

Gold: Latvia

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Serbia

Women's

Gold: United States

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: China

Cycling

Men's Road Time Trial

Gold: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

Silver: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands

Bronze: Rohan Dennis, Australia

Women's Road Time Trial

Gold: Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands

Silver: Marlen Reusser, Switzerland

Bronze: Anna van der Breggen, Netherlands

Diving

Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard

Gold: China

Silver: USA

Bronze: Germany

Equestrian

Individual Dressage

Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany

Silver: Isabell Werth, Germany

Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin, Great Britain

Fencing

Men's Team Sabre

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Hungary

Gymnastics

Men's All-Around

Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Silver: Ruoteng Xiao, China

Bronze: Nikita Nagorny, Russian Olympic Committee

Judo

Men's 90kg

Gold: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Silver: Eduard Trippel, Germany

Bronze: Krisztian Toth, Hungary

Bronze: Davlat Bobonov, Ukraine

Women's 70kg

Gold: Chizuru Arai, Japan

Silver: Michaela Polleres, Austria

Bronze: Sanne van Dijke, Netherlands

Bronze: Madia Taimazova, Russian Olympic Commitee

Rowing

Men's Four

Gold: Australia

Silver: Romania

Bronze: Italy

Men's Double Sculls

Gold: France

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: China

Men's Quadruple Sculls

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Australia

Women's Four

Gold: Australia

Silver: Netherlands

Bronze: Ireland

Women's Double Sculls

Gold: Romania

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Netherlands

Women's Quadruple Sculls

Gold: China

Silver: Poland

Bronze: Australia

Men's Rugby Sevens

Gold: Fiji

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Argentina

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly

Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Silver: Tomoru Honda, Japan

Bronze: Federico Burdisso, Italy

Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Australia

Women's 1500m Freestyle

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Erica Sullivan, United States

Bronze: Sarah Kohler, Germany

Women's 200m Freestyle

Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

Bronze: Penny Oleksiak, Canada

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan

Silver: Alex Walsh, United States

Bronze: Kate Douglass, United States

Weightlifting

Men's 73kg

Gold: Zhiyong Shi, China

Silver: Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia, Venezuela

Bronze: Rahmat Abdullah, Indonesia

United States Women Win First 3x3 Basketball Gold

The United States had one opportunity to win a medal in the new 3x3 basketball discipline.

The American women qualified as the favorite to win their tournament, while the men did not make it to Japan.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Allisha Gray lived up to the favorite status to bring home gold for the United States in the women's event.

The United States won Wednesday morning's final 18-15 over the Russian Olympic Committee. The game went the full 10 minutes because neither team reached 21 points.

Dolson, Young and Gray all won the NCAA women's basketball tournament in their careers. Dolson won twice with UConn in 2013 and 2014. Gray was a champion with South Carolina in 2017 and Young hoisted the trophy with Notre Dame in 2018. Plum, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, won two Turkish League championships with Fenerbahce.

Gray told USA Today's Tyler Dragon that nothing will top winning the gold medal, except for maybe another first-place finish at the Olympics.

“A gold medal is top tier in my career,” Gray said. “I think the only thing that can top this is winning another gold medal. I don’t think any other accomplishment in my career tops this gold medal. The gold medal sits at the very top.”

The Americans went 6-1 in pool play to earn an automatic berth in the semifinals, where they defeated France to reach the final.

The hope for USA Basketball is this medal is the first of three in Tokyo. The men's basketball team is 1-1 in group play and the women's basketball squad is 1-0 so far.

Fiji Captures Second Ever Olympic Medal

Fiji sits on the opposite end of the medal spectrum as the United States, so when an Olympic medal is earned, a party breaks out on the island.

The men's rugby sevens team won their second consecutive gold medal with a 27-14 victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Fiji blew through the competition in Tokyo, as it won six straight games. Five of its six wins and all of its elimination-round triumphs were by double figures.

The victory came at the end of a rough few months off the rugby pitch since Fiji's team was placed in a bio-secure bubble in April to prepare for the Olympics.

Fiji head coach Gareth Baber mentioned to the AP's John Pye what the gold medal means to everyone back home.

“It’s hard to underestimate the effect this has in Fiji,” Baber said. “It’s something that’s obviously closely linked to national identity. Succeeding as a small nation against the odds, against bigger brothers, it’s particularly good for Fiji.”

Prior to the introduction of rugby sevens in the Olympics, Fiji had not won any medals. The Fijian men won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and held on to their crown for at least another three years with their victory over New Zealand.