    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 5 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 28, 2021

    Members of team United States, from left to right, Kelsey Plum, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray pose with their gold medals during the awards ceremony for women's 3-on-3 basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The United States captured the first of what is hopefully three basketball gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday morning. 

    The women's 3x3 basketball squad became one of the two first-ever gold medalists in the new basketball discipline with a three-point win over the Russian Olympic Committee. Latvia won the men's competition.

    The five-on-five men's and women's basketball teams are still in group-stage play in their respective events. The American men defeated Iran 120-66 early Wednesday morning. 

    While the United States is used to having many medal winners at a single Olympics, Fiji is not. The Pacific island nation has two gold medals in its Olympic history. Both of them have come from the men's rugby sevens team. 

    Fiji claimed back-to-back golds in rugby sevens with a victory over New Zealand to conclude the three-day tournament. 

    After Wednesday morning's events, the United States leads the overall medal table with 31, with Japan owns the most golds with 13. The full medal table can be found here on the Olympics website. 

                  

    Day 5 Medal Winners

    3x3 Basketball

    Men's 

    Gold: Latvia

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Serbia

       

    Women's 

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: China

         

    Cycling

    Men's Road Time Trial

    Gold: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

    Silver: Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands

    Bronze: Rohan Dennis, Australia

        

    Women's Road Time Trial

    Gold: Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands

    Silver: Marlen Reusser, Switzerland

    Bronze: Anna van der Breggen, Netherlands

        

    Diving

    Men's Synchronized 3m Springboard

    Gold: China

    Silver: USA

    Bronze: Germany

         

    Equestrian

    Individual Dressage

    Gold: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, Germany

    Silver: Isabell Werth, Germany

    Bronze: Charlotte Dujardin, Great Britain

        

    Fencing

    Men's Team Sabre

    Gold: South Korea

    Silver: Italy

    Bronze: Hungary

           

    Gymnastics

    Men's All-Around

    Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

    Silver: Ruoteng Xiao, China

    Bronze: Nikita Nagorny, Russian Olympic Committee

         

    Judo

    Men's 90kg

    Gold: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

    Silver: Eduard Trippel, Germany

    Bronze: Krisztian Toth, Hungary

    Bronze: Davlat Bobonov, Ukraine

       

    Women's 70kg

    Gold: Chizuru Arai, Japan

    Silver: Michaela Polleres, Austria

    Bronze: Sanne van Dijke, Netherlands

    Bronze: Madia Taimazova, Russian Olympic Commitee

         

    Rowing

    Men's Four

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: Romania

    Bronze: Italy

        

    Men's Double Sculls 

    Gold: France

    Silver: Netherlands

    Bronze: China

          

    Men's Quadruple Sculls

    Gold: Netherlands

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: Australia

         

    Women's Four

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: Netherlands

    Bronze: Ireland

       

    Women's Double Sculls

    Gold: Romania

    Silver: New Zealand

    Bronze: Netherlands

         

    Women's Quadruple Sculls

    Gold: China

    Silver: Poland

    Bronze: Australia

         

    Men's Rugby Sevens

    Gold: Fiji

    Silver: New Zealand

    Bronze: Argentina

        

    Swimming

    Men's 200m Butterfly

    Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary

    Silver: Tomoru Honda, Japan

    Bronze: Federico Burdisso, Italy

        

    Men's 4x200 Freestyle Relay

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Australia 

         

    Women's 1500m Freestyle

    Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

    Silver: Erica Sullivan, United States

    Bronze: Sarah Kohler, Germany

         

    Women's 200m Freestyle

    Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

    Silver: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

    Bronze: Penny Oleksiak, Canada

        

    Women's 200m Individual Medley

    Gold: Yui Ohashi, Japan

    Silver: Alex Walsh, United States

    Bronze: Kate Douglass, United States 

           

    Weightlifting

    Men's 73kg

    Gold: Zhiyong Shi, China

    Silver: Julio Ruben Mayora Pernia, Venezuela

    Bronze: Rahmat Abdullah, Indonesia

         

    United States Women Win First 3x3 Basketball Gold

    The United States had one opportunity to win a medal in the new 3x3 basketball discipline. 

    The American women qualified as the favorite to win their tournament, while the men did not make it to Japan. 

    Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Allisha Gray lived up to the favorite status to bring home gold for the United States in the women's event. 

    On Her Turf @OnHerTurf

    That's GOLD and #OlympicHERstory for @usab3x3 as they take the win over the ROC 🥇 https://t.co/YOQzzdZwWJ

    The United States won Wednesday morning's final 18-15 over the Russian Olympic Committee. The game went the full 10 minutes because neither team reached 21 points. 

    Dolson, Young and Gray all won the NCAA women's basketball tournament in their careers. Dolson won twice with UConn in 2013 and 2014. Gray was a champion with South Carolina in 2017 and Young hoisted the trophy with Notre Dame in 2018. Plum, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, won two Turkish League championships with Fenerbahce.

    Gray told USA Today's Tyler Dragon that nothing will top winning the gold medal, except for maybe another first-place finish at the Olympics. 

    “A gold medal is top tier in my career,” Gray said. “I think the only thing that can top this is winning another gold medal. I don’t think any other accomplishment in my career tops this gold medal. The gold medal sits at the very top.”

    The Americans went 6-1 in pool play to earn an automatic berth in the semifinals, where they defeated France to reach the final. 

    The hope for USA Basketball is this medal is the first of three in Tokyo. The men's basketball team is 1-1 in group play and the women's basketball squad is 1-0 so far. 

               

    Fiji Captures Second Ever Olympic Medal

    Fiji sits on the opposite end of the medal spectrum as the United States, so when an Olympic medal is earned, a party breaks out on the island. 

    Filipe Naikaso @Naikasof

    Nawaka villagers continue to celebrate the Fiji 7s team Gold Medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. #Olympics #FijiRugby #FIJ #Nawaka #FijiSports https://t.co/5gRu1ngeA7

    The men's rugby sevens team won their second consecutive gold medal with a 27-14 victory over New Zealand on Wednesday.

    Fiji blew through the competition in Tokyo, as it won six straight games. Five of its six wins and all of its elimination-round triumphs were by double figures. 

    The victory came at the end of a rough few months off the rugby pitch since Fiji's team was placed in a bio-secure bubble in April to prepare for the Olympics. 

    Fiji head coach Gareth Baber mentioned to the AP's John Pye what the gold medal means to everyone back home. 

    “It’s hard to underestimate the effect this has in Fiji,” Baber said. “It’s something that’s obviously closely linked to national identity. Succeeding as a small nation against the odds, against bigger brothers, it’s particularly good for Fiji.”

    Prior to the introduction of rugby sevens in the Olympics, Fiji had not won any medals. The Fijian men won five years ago in Rio de Janeiro and held on to their crown for at least another three years with their victory over New Zealand.

