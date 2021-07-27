MLB Trades 2021: Dissecting Top Deals Made Heading Towards Deadline

1 of 4

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Sure, the Willy Adames trade was completed all the way back in May. Still, it's been a massively important transaction for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers sent relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Adames and right-handed reliever Trevor Richards, who was later flipped to the Toronto Blue Jays. It's a deal that almost single-handedly changed the Brewers' season.

Milwaukee was 21-23 after acquiring Adames. It is 37-19 since. Adames has been a major sparkplug in the lineup, slashing .294/.388/.537 with 11 homers and a 147 OPS+ in 56 games with the Brewers.

Interestingly, the trade technically yielded even more offense for the Brew Crew. Milwaukee got Rowdy Tellez back from the Blue Jays in the Trevor Richards deal, and Tellez is hitting .333 with a pair of homers and a 1.058 OPS in 12 games, albeit just 30 plate appearances.

The deal works just fine from Tampa Bay's perspective. The Rays had ample shortstop talent in the pipeline. Feyereisen has walked 18 batters in 22.1 innings with the Rays, but still has a 2.42 ERA and gives Tampa Bay another relief asset. Rasmussen has been pretty strong as a multi-inning guy and spot starter as of late, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out 10 in his last nine innings.

However, this trade is really about Adames and the impact he has had on a Brewers team that already appears to have a relative stranglehold on the National League Central.