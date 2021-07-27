Fantasy Football 2021: Early Sleepers, Dynasty Tips and Team Names

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

With daily fantasy sports (DFS) becoming a staple in the fantasy football community, dynasty leagues can feel like relics of the past. However, while drafting new teams each week—or even multiple times a day—can provide instant gratification, dynasty formats can provide a lasting sense of satisfaction.

The trick, of course, is to be successful at maintaining a team over the long haul. Fans of long-suffering NFL franchises can tell you that there's no fun in losing year after year.

Rookies inevitably become a big part of the equation. Just like in the real world, only a handful of players are drafted each year. Just like in the real world, picking a bust can set a franchise back for several seasons, while identifying a sleeper can set a manager's squad up for sustained success.

With this in mind, we're here to examine some early dynasty sleepers, tips for drafting in the format and team names centered around the 2021 NFL rookie class.

First, though, a look at the top 10 rookie rankings for dynasty and keeper formats. Rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.