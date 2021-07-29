NFL Veterans on the Roster Bubble Who Need to Impress at Training Camp

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With training camp in progress across the NFL, coaches will begin the process of setting up their depth charts for the regular season.

Going forward, we'll see in-house competition with three rounds of cuts as teams trim down rosters to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Several short- and long-tenured veterans stand on shaky ground with their respective clubs because of free-agent or draft acquisitions, contract situations and low production in recent years. As a result, teams will make notable cuts in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at eight players on the bubble in the most danger of losing their roster spots.