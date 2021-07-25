Fantasy Baseball 2021: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 19

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, but the fantasy baseball season keeps chugging right along.

Fantasy managers have undoubtedly felt the scourge of an unprecedented amount of injuries this season. The physical issues might not be over, either.

Eno Sarris and Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote about concerns regarding pitcher injuries after the implementation of foreign substance checks. Fantasy managers would be wise to exercise vigilance at the stuff of the guys on the staff and keep an eye on whether decreased effectiveness could be a sign of injury.

Plus, it's the dog days of summer. Physical issues are bound to become more prominent at this stage of the season anyway. With that in mind, here are three waiver-wire players managers might look to snatch up.